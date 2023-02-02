We at The Forum are not afraid to say it out loud: we’re against an American monarchy. And that’s why we can no longer support Groundhog Day.
While we here in northwest Missouri enjoy the freedoms of our republic each and every day, some of our friends and neighbors to the east remain under the rule of America’s last monarch: Punxsutawney Phil.
Yes, we grant that by this point, the grand groundhog is more of a ceremonial ruler, like a fading monarch of modern British royalty — allowed only to do inconsequential things like look good in photos, host dinner parties and, one assumes, to occasionally dissolve the commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s legislature.
But why do we allow a groundhog to decide the weather anyway? He lives in his hole with all the creature comforts his subjects can provide him. Meanwhile, we’re the ones who have to live in the weather he decrees.
Like most rulers who have long outlived their usefulness, Punxsutawney Phil and his cronies — the Groundhog Club — attempt in part to cling to their power by pretending only they have the ability to keep order in our lives. Wielding the power of the sky itself, Phil has ingrained in us an inherent dependence that we can’t seem to shake.
That we need him to make this determination for us is just one of many falsehoods and half-truths that Phil and his sycophants have built around him to pump up his mythic stature — but they all start to crumble when you look at them closely.
For example, the Groundhog Club — not unlike some old-world, Soviet loyalists — would have you believe their dear leader is doing just fine, thankyouverymuch, and certainly has not been replaced with a multitude of lookalikes or has been repeatedly Weekend-at-Bernie’s’d over the years. Yes, they say he is, in fact, the very same groundhog who first predicted a long winter for the country in 1887 —136 years ago! A quick Google search shows that a groundhog’s average lifespan is about 130 years shorter than that.
Hmm. You do the math.
On top of those obvious lies, our Pennsylvania potentate has been able to evade public ridicule despite an abysmal predictive record. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that whatever groundhog has been making these predictions, he’s not very good: he’s only right about 40 percent of the time (of course, like terrified North Korean generals, the Groundhog Club claims Phil has 100 percent accuracy — if there’s a diversion from the historical record, the mistake was by the human interpreter, obviously, not the infallible Phil). Whatever Phil does during the other 364 days a year over the past 136 years, it certainly hasn’t been getting a certification with the American Meteorological Society.
And yet, here we are, another year of exulting in his annual emergence from what undoubtedly is his grand, underground palace, as he looks upon his subjects and declares whether we are worthy of an early spring or have failed to live up to his inscrutable expectations and earned only another six weeks of winter.
As we see it, there are two major reasons we keep lining up for more. First and foremost, clearly, is the calendar lobby.
The advent of the modern wall calendar — and its significantly more edible counterpart, the Advent calendar — should have been the final nail in the coffin for Phil’s imprecise predictions. Curiously, it wasn’t. Why?
Let us humbly answer that question with another question: How does every calendar-maker know when spring begins when the calendars are printed before Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction on Feb. 2?
We’ll just let the implications of that sink in while we move on to reason No. 2: Bill Murray.
Surely a ruler who was the basis for one of the greatest comedies of the early ’90s was a magnanimous one. How could we possibly overthrow such a lovable character?
Yes, the release of “Groundhog Day” as a public relations vehicle for Punxsutawney Palace was a masterstroke for his public image.
But we encourage viewers to treat “Groundhog Day” like the HBO series “Chernobyl” — appreciate it as a good work of art, but ultimately as a horrifying cautionary tale rather than as something to be reenacted in western Pennsylvania every year.
Ultimately, though, we understand the groundhog’s predictions hold a special place in so many people’s hearts across our great nation, and to do away with the tradition entirely would destroy a piece of our special and cherished history.
So instead we propose that we start doing this thing the American way: with democracy.
Imagine that starting next year, we can elect a groundhog, who must be transparent with the voters about their intentions. Six more weeks of winter? Hey, if that’s what the electorate wants, then it will be borne out in the ballot box. Let’s finally instill some accountability and transparency in the office, like we demand from our other officials who impact our day-to-day lives.
Yes, for this year, we are stuck with whatever our Punxsutawneyan prince has declared.
But our prediction?
Brighter days lie ahead.