We at The Forum are not afraid to say it out loud: we’re against an American monarchy. And that’s why we can no longer support Groundhog Day.

While we here in northwest Missouri enjoy the freedoms of our republic each and every day, some of our friends and neighbors to the east remain under the rule of America’s last monarch: Punxsutawney Phil.

