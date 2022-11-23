Last week, the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board met for the first time.
There is a long way to go until the board starts making an impact on the future of our region, but getting to its historic first get-together is already an achievement in and of itself.
Rural Missouri’s first such co-op, the board has a broad mandate to improve access to mental health resources across the four counties that opted to participate: Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth.
The effort to create the board started small a couple of years ago, through a special task force created by former Judge Roger Prokes within the 4th Circuit Court. To start with, the task force was focused on small grants to expand existing programs, like its Drug and DWI courts, and to implement a 24/7 hotline for law enforcement to connect with a mental health professional when in contact with a person in crisis.
Over those two years, many, many people have worked toward a shared vision of pooling our resources and building a northwest Missouri that can provide the care our communities need.
But the driving force behind that vision has been, and continues to be, Judge Robert Rice.
Leading the court’s task force, Judge Rice has said that one thing just led to another, and the more he spoke with health care professionals — and then professionals in other disciplines, like education — the more the massive scope of the problem became clearer: our communities, like those in rural areas everywhere across our nation, are in a mental health crisis, unable to get timely access to the resources they need to lead the most stable, productive lives they’re capable of.
Since then, Judge Rice has brought together experts from several fields, led a public campaign to raise awareness of the problem and the intended solution, and then, perhaps most impressively, worked for months to broker an agreement acceptable to four county commissions — a feat not unlike herding particularly ornery cats through a room full of rocking chairs.
Last week, those years of work led to the first meeting of the co-op board, with Judge Rice once again shepherding board members through the process of getting their feet under them.
Without his leadership, this board would not have become a reality. But now that the board has met, the real work begins.
Currently, the board has no dedicated funding mechanism, something that Judge Rice has said he is keen on trying to change by advocating for property taxes in each county that participates.
We believe that county leaders and every member of their communities should be wholeheartedly in support of doing so when the time comes.
Until the board is able to prioritize projects and put money toward realizing them, its impact is purely of feel-good value only.
But with financial resources to utilize, the board can have a unique, if targeted, impact on our region.
Not only is mental health care essential to the well-being of the thousands who live here and are in need of it, access to those resources is also critical to keeping people in northwest Missouri. As our children, more and more, utilize resources like therapists and psychiatrists, access to those resources becomes a crucial factor in where they choose to live as they grow older. And if the only place they can get them is in places like St. Joseph or Kansas City, then that’s where they’ll go — and they should.
The mental health board’s creation is a smart, forward-thinking step to keeping our communities alive and thriving, and to ensuring people of all ages who live here can continue to do so. We expect that in the coming months, the board will find no shortage of financial support from generous donors in our communities who want to secure a better future, and from business leaders who rightfully see it as a step toward a growing workforce.
Our communities are in debt to the people who have worked tirelessly to make this board a reality, and the volunteers who have taken on the daunting task of serving on it.
Keeping the board on its track toward fulfilling the vision that birthed it will, too, be essential.
So, although it has now grown far beyond his purview with the court, we hope that Judge Rice, whose strong vision for the board is the reason it exists at all, will continue to guide the leaders on the board toward that vision a little longer.