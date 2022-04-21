In our opinion pages, including in this space, The Forum has frequently defended public officials during what has been a difficult moment stretched across years for those who volunteer or devote their livelihoods in the name of making our community a better place to live.
Suffice it to say that in our editorials, we have been staunch supporters of our local elected and non-elected officials as they go about their essential work and have encouraged trust in their leadership while navigating through controversial issues.
We cannot truthfully say that the decisionmakers at the Maryville R-II School District deserve that same trust from the community they serve.
The results of the investigation that appears in the news section of this newspaper this week is a lot — it’s a lot of reading, and a lot to digest.
We imagine that many readers, even those who read every word, will be left wondering to some degree:
So what?
It’s the natural question, and one our reporters asked themselves constantly over the past four months.
The story in this week’s newspaper provides a deep look at many questionable aspects of how the Maryville R-II Board of Education and administration operates. Many of them may appear to be minor.
But taken together, not only do they paint a picture of dysfunction and a disturbingly cavalier attitude toward accountability, they more concerningly show an issue that is foundational — threatening the integrity of everything that has been built on top of it.
The story gave many, many examples. But boiled down to its most basic, readers should keep in mind one example in particular: When community members, parents and students emailed Board of Education members to find out why “Legally Blonde The Musical” had been postponed and to offer their perspectives, only one board member appeared to think she had a responsibility to answer at all — and the board as a whole doesn’t appear to think there’s anything wrong with that.
What could be more basic to the role of serving the public than at least answering the public?
But across the board, district officials consistently demonstrated they felt that they owed no such explanation in any situation.
There can be no more foundational problem than that.
Although we have often backed public officials when under siege by the public for one reason or another, our responsibility as journalists is to look critically at those in power and hold them to account.
The simple fact is that although no one is perfect, no other school board, no other superintendent, no other government agency has demonstrated anywhere near the same level of disdain for transparency, accountability and public discourse as the Maryville R-II School District consistently does.
What else should a school district be if not transparent and accountable, whatever decisions they may make?
The most basic responsibility of any elected official — the bare minimum — is to be accountable for their actions.
And yet, simply getting a hold of any board member proved to be an insurmountable challenge for constituents, whether it was heartbroken students or confused parents.
If it had been a one-time mistake, it would’ve been unfortunate but excusable. But as readers can see for themselves, a lack of basic accountability is the norm for how the Maryville R-II Board of Education operates in a whole host of different situations — emails about the musical were far from the exception.
In fact, only one board member, Josh McKim, has even gone so far as to say the district made any mistakes at all.
It’s one thing to make mistakes, but it’s another thing entirely to not recognize there were any mistakes made at all. The Board of Education issued only one short statement in response to more than 50 specific questions from The Forum that piled up over four months of non-responses.
It’s an insult to every parent, every community member and every student who has gotten the same brushoff, and a staggering demonstration of the board’s apparent dismissal of any and all concerns over how they treat the responsibility of caring for our children’s futures.
No one who truly intends to continue the undeniable pattern of opaqueness and lack of accountability has any place serving on a school board.
Through no fault of his own, new superintendent Logan Lightfoot will take over a school district this summer that must earn back the trust of the community — but that must start with the elected officials on the school board. We believe the district can immediately do three things to begin to earn back that trust, though it will not happen overnight.
1. The district must initiate a third-party audit of its open meetings and records practices.
It became clear during the four-month investigation that board members and Superintendent Becky Albrecht were ignorant of not only parts of Missouri Sunshine Law, but the reasoning behind them. That made it difficult for the district to make any good-faith efforts to be transparent with the public — it appeared nobody really understood why it’s important in the first place.
Since no one inside the district has the expertise necessary, it is absolutely essential — and should be non-negotiable for the public — that the district hire a law firm to audit or volunteer for a state audit of its open meetings and records practices.
Although the district’s policies appear to be sound enough, the issue is that the district does not always follow them — a more difficult problem to solve. Bringing in someone with the appropriate expertise to provide recommendations for new best practices will provide a suitable substitute for what should have been institutional knowledge and help bring district officials up to speed.
We believe that without this step, there is absolutely no reason to believe the district would truly be serious about transparency and accountability.
2. School board members must take stock and decide if they are truly serving the public.
Not every school board member acted the same way, which is why The Forum repeatedly attempted to speak to them individually. Only Josh McKim agreed to do so.
As we said earlier, mistakes are nothing that can’t be overcome — but to do so requires first recognizing what the mistakes were and deciding how to rectify them.
Because school board members largely refused to speak individually, and issued only the short statement collectively, we don’t truly know who on the board may actually be receptive to looking critically at their own decisions.
Consequently, we leave the door open to the possibility that every school board member might be able and willing to make the changes necessary to become more accountable and transparent to the public they serve. That’s something they will have to decide on their own.
But those who are not should be honest about it, at least with themselves — and resign if they find they are not up to the challenge.
3. The school board must invite more public participation and increase accessibility.
Even if unintentional, the series of decisions that led to no one knowing about the discussion of the musical’s postponement and the omission of that discussion in a meeting summary the next day is not a good look for the district. But there are some measures the school can take to mitigate issues like this in the future.
First and foremost is to store audio recordings of all open meetings, like the Maryville City Council does. Then, even when members of the public aren’t present, there is still a record of who said what in open session.
But why stop there?
We’re confident that the district can set up a system with good audio and video to livestream open meetings online. The added benefit would be the automatic storage of those meetings in a public setting, like Facebook or on the district’s website, where members of the public could easily access it without having to request it from the district.
One of the first of those meetings should be an open forum that would allow constituents to look each board member in the eye and decide whether they are truly representing community members’ interests on the school board, and for those not physically at the meeting to review on their own time and follow up on.
These would be basic steps to show that despite how they have acted in the past, board members are not afraid of criticism or accountability, and are willing to discuss the matters they were elected to discuss with the people who elected them.
Though we believe that these are essential first steps, in and of themselves these measures will not change the school district’s philosophy. That will take time, as will repairing the broken public trust.
What’s important now is that board members ditch the veil of silence and secrecy they’ve insisted on wearing for months and decide to work out in the open how our community’s school district should move forward.
On the night the musical was postponed, another high school student, senior Sarah Crowley, sent an email to all school board members. She was set to go on stage as Vivienne Kensington, Elle Woods’ frenemy, less than 24 hours later when, while at rehearsal, she found out her last high school musical would be postponed indefinitely. She didn’t really know why.
In her email, she castigated the board for making such an uninformed decision at such a late hour. She ended her letter simply:
“I demand change.”
Only one school board member thought Sarah was worth responding to at all, and even then, only with sympathy, not accountability.
And in the weeks and months afterward, no one ever did give Sarah or anyone else a real answer.
Evidently, the elected school board members felt Sarah’s call alone wasn’t worth answering.
Nor were the ones from other heartsick high schoolers, nor the ones from the inquisitive media, nor the ones from confused parents.
If that isn’t the job of a school board member, then what is?
We, too, demand change.