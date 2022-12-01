With Thanksgiving firmly in the rearview mirror, we are smackdab into the Christmas season.
In Maryville, the true start to the Christmas season was marked this week with the lighting ceremony downtown.
The Downtown Maryville tradition is part of celebrating A Very Merryville Christmas this year, followed by the Christmas parade on Friday.
Those and the other events that make our community’s holiday season so special should serve as reminders of how to support each other, especially during the holidays.
One of the easiest ways to ensure we can continue our community celebrations into the future is by doing something simple: shop local for Christmas presents.
Get together with friends and family — make a day of it. Enjoy stopping by every corner of the square, strolling down the sidewalks, stopping for a bite to eat, and savor the experience of picking out unique gifts for loved ones no matter where they’re from. We guarantee you’ll feel better about the choice than any other you make while Christmas shopping, simply because it’s an act of community — not a chore to be crossed off a to-do list.
It’s also the best economic choice we can make for our community. Studies show that for every dollar spent at a locally owned small business, 52 cents goes back to the local community, as opposed to only 14 for large retailers. That’s money that helps create more local jobs, funds local nonprofit organizations and helps make holiday memories — like the ones we’re fortunate enough to be making as a community this week — that will make the season A Very Merryville Christmas for everyone.
