In this week’s Forum, we highlight the success of the staff at the city of Maryville, their partners at the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and all who have worked to bring such a high number of impactful state and federal grants to Maryville over the past several years.
While there is more money than ever out there from government agencies, few towns the size of Maryville — and certainly none of our size in Missouri — have had more success in securing funds to invest in their community’s future.
City Manager Greg McDanel attributed that success to a commitment to detailed planning, and pointed out in his interview with The Forum that for every successful grant application, there are two or three more that get rejected.
Thanks to their work, Maryville is a place that knows where it wants to go, and knows how to get there.
But without that third element — the means to get there — we would be set back a decade or more on projects great and small across our city, most notably on South Main, where it’s questionable we would have ever been able to get it off the ground in the midst of a global pandemic.
We thank the city staff and all those who have contributed to making Maryville the place it is today, and hope our community can continue to support the ideas and people needed to make Maryville the place it could be tomorrow.