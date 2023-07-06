EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

In this week’s Forum, we highlight the success of the staff at the city of Maryville, their partners at the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments and all who have worked to bring such a high number of impactful state and federal grants to Maryville over the past several years.

While there is more money than ever out there from government agencies, few towns the size of Maryville — and certainly none of our size in Missouri — have had more success in securing funds to invest in their community’s future.

