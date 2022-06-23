This week, we say goodbye to our friend and colleague Tony Brown, who died after a long bout with cancer.
As anyone who ever interacted with Tonyduring his decade reporting at The Forum can attest, he just looked the part of a newspaperman — and he didn’t disappoint.
In many ways, Tony was the link to another era of journalism — and not just because he never met a computer keyboard or mouse he could get along with.
While on the outside, with his leather jacket and fedora that might as well have had a “PRESS” card sticking out of it, he exuded the look and feel of a hard-boiled, old-school journalist — a character that might as well have jumped off the screen from a black-and-white movie or even as a gumshoe from a detective noir film — we remember Tony for the caring, passionate person we saw every day at work.
No story was too small or too big, no person too unimportant for the same attention to detail, or most importantly, for his care and compassion.
Tony would have been the first to say that he wasn’t the most talented writer or photographer he’d ever met, and he was always quick with a self-deprecating joke.
But he was the embodiment of a reporter on the beat, stopping by in person just to check in with public officials or clerks or business owners on the square to see what was going on and talk face to face about whatever was on their minds. Although he would surely say it wasn’t effortless, he was always able to find something in common, some connection, with everyone he met.
And just about any of those people would also be able to attest that Tony had no shortage of strong opinions — and wasn’t afraid to share them.
But somehow, his earnestness and that disarming self-deprecation would seem to always shine through, a good humor and good intention that no matter your reaction to his opinion, seemed to always come across with an undeniably human and relatable quality that would leave you shaking your head with a smile.
Though our newsroom has missed his contributions for a few years now, we’ll miss Tony’s presence as not only a journalist, but as a compassionate, civically engaged friend. We won’t pretend we will be able to replace his qualities, but as with all those in our lives whom we admire and lose, we’ll continue to strive to keep a part of what made Tony such a vital member of our Forum family in our hearts and — he would probably say even more importantly — in our minds as we set about carrying the torch and walking the beat of the journalistic mission with which Tony became synonymous. Farewell friend.