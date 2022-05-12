Graduation, whether from high school or college, marks the day in our society when graduates begin to leave behind childhood and take a big step into a more complicated, adult world. And it’s a time for looking forward to the joys and tribulations of navigating that new world and figuring out your place in it.
If you’ve already been to or are going to a graduation ceremony this week, it will be difficult not to look back on the goals you had at your own graduation, what you thought the world would be like, and how it’s all shaken out since then.
Most of us will probably laugh now at the best-laid plans we may have had, and hopefully find that although things are different than we could have imagined, they’re better in ways we couldn’t have predicted.
Perhaps having to navigate a global pandemic will give the Class of 2022 a leg up when it comes to rolling with the unforeseeable twists and turns that inevitably come with the future.
But in any case, seniors — and their parents — should take heart that although the complicated, adult world that awaits them has never been more complicated, graduation continues to be a time of hope and excitement for the blank slate that awaits. What it will look like in the end won’t be what you imagine now, but holding onto that hope and excitement will ensure the best opportunity to turn the unpredictable into something positive.
And for those whose graduations were a year or two — or 60 years — ago, graduation season brings that same spirit to reflecting on where we’ve been and where we still have to go, and hopefully helps us find a bit of that hope and excitement along the way.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022 and best of luck in the future — wherever it may lead.