We here in northwest Missouri try to be generous and help how we can.
Right here in Nodaway County, we have more civic organizations aimed at making a difference than you can shake a stick at — we even have multiple organizations whose sole purpose is to raise money for other organizations looking to do good in our community.
Whether it’s time, money or other kinds of support, we often go out of our way to lend a hand, especially for families in need — of toys for Christmas, of coats for winter, of funds for a hospital stay or anything in between. We try to help our neighbors.
As we all try to find ways to be the best versions of ourselves in the new year, we encourage everyone who is able to consider giving in a new way: by donating blood.
Of course, many in our community already give blood regularly — and can attest to the satisfaction that comes with knowing you’ve helped someone in need, even if you can’t ever know for sure where and when your donation helped to save a life.
But you can rest assured that it does.
The American Red Cross Greater Kansas City serves more than 2 million people in north and west Missouri. According to the Community Blood Center, a third of us will need blood at some point in our lifetime, and nearly one in seven hospital admissions needs a blood transfusion.
That translates to nearly 600 blood donations needed every single day in our region.
Just last month, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville used 33 units of blood and two units of plasma.
Blood donations help replace blood lost after an extensive surgical procedure or childbirth, people hurt in car crashes, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments and a host of others in dire need. One pint of blood can be used to save more than one life.
Even before the pandemic, blood was in short supply across the United States, but the past few years caused the Red Cross to declare a nationwide blood shortage emergency in January 2022. Your help is needed.
Now is always the best time to give for the first time.
For additional details, contact Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308