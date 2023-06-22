Although Father’s Day has officially passed, we didn’t want to let the moment pass without a tribute to all the dads out there. We really didn’t forget (or did we?).
Most dads out there understand. Mother’s Day gets all the hullabaloo, but on Father’s Day it’s another tie-shaped or whale-shaped ice cream cake, or maybe he gets to grill or smoke meats for the family on his special day. If they have really great kids, they might get a nice bottle of whiskey instead of a pair of socks. (Hint: a top-shelf bourbon usually does the trick for some members of the Editorial Board!)
We at The Maryville Forum want to take a few moments to say thanks to our fathers for being a steadying influence, a provider, protector and role model. These men are usually quick with a joke, can be a little corny, but also fiercely protective. On the one hand he’s revered and loved and on the other feared if we stepped over the line, but always there to bring us back to the other side with a firm but gentle hand.
The words of the Conway Twitty song “That’s My Job” echo many truths about what it means to be a father. Give it a listen as this song is the quintessential story of a dad and child relationship. (Warning: it may be a tearjerker, especially if you have lost your dad.)
We also want to salute those countless men out there who are the dads they didn’t have to be. Those heroes who stepped up to fill a void in a fatherless child’s life who didn’t ask to be dads, but nonetheless stepped up to the plate.
Although Father’s Day doesn’t get the press of a Mother’s Day, it is equally important.
However, most dads won’t complain because it’s just their job, one that lasts a lifetime. We hope all you dads out there enjoyed your day — even if you did have to do the cooking.