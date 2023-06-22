EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

Although Father’s Day has officially passed, we didn’t want to let the moment pass without a tribute to all the dads out there. We really didn’t forget (or did we?). 

Most dads out there understand. Mother’s Day gets all the hullabaloo, but on Father’s Day it’s another tie-shaped or whale-shaped ice cream cake, or maybe he gets to grill or smoke meats for the family on his special day. If they have really great kids, they might get a nice bottle of whiskey instead of a pair of socks. (Hint: a top-shelf bourbon usually does the trick for some members of the Editorial Board!)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags