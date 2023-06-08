There are certain people in communities who are universally known and are equally recognized by either just a first name or a moniker. We are very fortunate in Maryville to have a few of these individuals in our community. We recognized one last week in Clarence Green. This week, however, we give tribute to a man simply known as Fireman Phil.
Chief Phil Rickabaugh of the Maryville Fire Department hung up his helmet last week after 38 years of faithful service to the city of Maryville.
Fireman Phil has touched generations of Maryville and Nodaway County youth over his nearly 40 years of serving our community. Longtime readers of The Maryville Forum have seen through the pages of the newspaper throughout the years the impact he has made on our community and most specifically our youth.
However, Phil Rickabaugh was not just Fireman Phil during work hours. Fireman Phil has been true to his name 24 hours a day during his tenure. Be it at the station with his trusty Dalmatian dogs, being in command at a fire scene or out at local schools teaching children fire safety. Several years ago he even taught Head Start children a song to help them remember how to test smoke detectors.
However, he was also Fireman Phil out in the community during his own personal time, be it in local stores, restaurants or anywhere else, where area children saw him and nearly always hollered out his name. When those kids did that, Fireman Phil always responded with a quick smile from underneath his trademark handlebar mustache and a friendly hello.
There is no tangible way to track the impact that Chief Rickabaugh had on the community, except for maybe the smiles on people’s faces.
Phil Rickabaugh has been a treasure in our community and he has earned the right to hang up his helmet and put away his boots, and to you sir, we offer a tip of the cap and many thank yous. Although the next chief of the Maryville Fire Department will undoubtedly be a fine example to our area youth and lead the department with distinction, there is only one Fireman Phil.