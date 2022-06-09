Summer is upon us, if not astronomically, then at least by the feeling in the air.
School is out, the weather is warming up and the days stretch longer and longer into the evening.
It’s the perfect time for getting out and about, whether it’s to play sports, go shopping, head out on vacation or for a swim.
And you don’t even need to leave Maryville to do all of the above.
With gas prices high and it being the first summer free of pandemic restrictions, there’s never been a better time to spend the summer here and experience all Maryville has to offer.
Take a swim at the Maryville Aquatic Center, quite affordable at $6 for a day pass; or cool off at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play which is free.
Spend the day — or a few — camping, golfing, swimming or fishing out at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Treat yourself to the varieties of local businesses you’ll find on a walk downtown. Enjoy the new art sculptures recently added by the Maryville Public Arts Commission. With five brand new sculptures situated around the square, on Fourth Street and now on Third Street at the Downtown Pocket Park, there is ample opportunity to please art lovers while getting in a bit of exercise.
Find a Saturday morning to peruse locally grown and homemade items at the newly reenergized and relocated Maryville Market. The farmers market just kicked off its season on Saturday at The Hangar and featured more than 30 vendors, activities for children and lives music. The event is sure to have something for everyone with around 60 vendors registered to bring their wares throughout the summer.
Even without special events like Concerts in the Park or the Nodaway County Fair, there’s always something to do this summer for young and old.
Make a summer to remember in Maryville.