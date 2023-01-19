EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

If you’re ever interviewed by a journalist — by any journalist, anywhere about anything — you’re probably going to hear the same two bookended questions: At the beginning of the interview, you’ll be asked, “How do you spell your name?” And at the end, you’ll be asked, “Do you have anything to add?”

That last one is often the most important in any reporter’s toolkit, a catchall for any topics, any asides, or anything they may have forgotten that you might want to say. And frequently, it’s the question that leads to the most informative discussions that prove most valuable to readers.

