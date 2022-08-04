We applaud the transparency and dedication of Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, her staff and the poll workers who labored deep into the night on Tuesday and through Wednesday ensuring not only that each vote in Tuesday’s primary election was counted, but that each voter would also be confident that their vote counted.
The distinction has never been more important in a time when being a voluntarily transparent public official has never been more challenging.
When errant marks made by judges rendered some ballots unreadable by tabulation machines, Patton and her staff acted quickly and sensibly to ensure voters could continue casting ballots.
Afterward, Patton could have made the easier decision and minimized any number of details while still being transparent enough. Instead, Patton made the difficult and courageous choice of complete honesty and thorough explanations.
Public officials of every stripe at every level have been besieged by outrage, over issues both real and imagined, at such a volume over the past few years that the first reaction of many who inevitably find themselves under public scrutiny is to reflexively revert to providing only the bare minimum of information.
That reaction would be perfectly understandable: for some, facts will never be a satisfying explanation, so why engage at all?
But Patton made the more difficult, and right, decision, throwing open the doors of her office — both literally and figuratively — on one of the most important and busiest days of its year to give the public an unprecedented window into each step of her decision-making, how ballots were kept secure, how votes were recorded fairly and by showing the multiple redundancies built into each system to handle just such an occasion.
Once the cause was discovered, the problem that delayed vote counting on Tuesday was ultimately a minor one — everyone’s ballots were counted and each voter’s intentions relatively easy to discern. We know this because Clerk Patton, rightly, decided that the best way to build trust with the public was complete transparency.
Patton’s decision should serve as a model for other public officials at every level who, as all do at some point, find themselves at the center of the public’s attention — even if they find themselves there just for doing their job the way it ought to be done.