EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

We applaud the transparency and dedication of Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton, her staff and the poll workers who labored deep into the night on Tuesday and through Wednesday ensuring not only that each vote in Tuesday’s primary election was counted, but that each voter would also be confident that their vote counted.

The distinction has never been more important in a time when being a voluntarily transparent public official has never been more challenging.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags