Just by creating a phrase for it — domestic violence — we acknowledge that there is something inherently different about violence between people who are in a relationship, whether it’s familial, romantic or otherwise.
Often, it’s not black and white. Especially for those of us on the outside, it can seem difficult to understand why someone involved in an abusive relationship doesn’t simply leave. And for those trapped inside one themselves, it’s often hard to see clearly anything at all.
During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout October, each of us should take the time to reflect on our own relationships and those of the people we care about. But ending — or at least reducing — a cycle of violence within a home requires teaching new habits to younger generations.
There is no bad time, but this month would certainly be an appropriate one to talk with our kids about what makes a healthy relationship and how to recognize the signs of an unhealthy one. Just as important is the opportunity to talk with our kids about their own views and questions, especially teens who are just beginning to form habits of how they will treat partners and family members both now and in the future.
And, of course, it is also a month when each of us should remember that there is virtually no life left untouched by domestic abuse, whether it’s our own or someone we care about.
In this week’s newspaper, Tammy Hill tells her own story of how difficult it was to see the abuse in her marriage, and of the difficult, courageous decisions she made to begin again. We hope that anyone in a similar situation will take heart from Tammy’s story, and, as we have, to read it with the compassion and understanding we should all strive to demonstrate — no matter what month it is.
For anonymous, confidential help 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE(7233).
• Extreme jealousy and possessiveness
• Extremely controlling behavior
• Antiquated beliefs about relationship gender roles
• Forced sex or disregard for partner’s willingness to have sex
• Sabotage of birth control methods or refusal to honor agreed upon methods
• Blaming the victim for anything bad that happens
• Sabotage or obstruction of victim’s ability to work or attend school
• Controls all the finances
• Control of what the victim wears or how they act
• Demeaning or embarrassing the victim in public or private
• Harassment of the victim at work
Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence