When the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility opened in September 2020, it was already a good investment for our community’s future. The facility was a much needed, sorely overdue building designed to meet the needs of fire and law enforcement personnel both now and into the future.
One of the many positive additions included as part of the facility was a dedicated dispatch center, designed from the beginning with the future in mind.
But that future was always an uncertain one.
The first obstacle to overcome was 30 years in the making: finally consolidating 911 dispatch across the county into one centralized location. Leaders in law enforcement and emergency personnel had been leading that charge for decades. Why would it change now?
Thanks to the efforts of the Nodaway County Commissioners and Maryville City Council, they met that challenge and the new facility opened with a brand new consolidated dispatch center in operation: the Northwest Regional Communications Center.
Beyond that, though, city officials designed the new public safety facility with a dispatch center that intentionally had room to grow, including built-in spaces for wiring and equipment that likely wouldn’t be needed for a county our size.
The idea was that what happened within our own county would happen across our region, too: as our rural communities continue to shrink and upgrading 911 equipment became cost prohibitive, pooling resources would become essential for everyone.
So why not pool them here?
In theory, it was a great idea. But it wouldn’t do much good if we didn’t have the leaders to make it happen.
Thanks to the leadership of people like Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh and Police Chief Ron Christian, the state-of-the-art equipment has been put to use in the most efficient ways possible, making our communities safer and establishing a reputation as a county that has its eyes firmly fixed on the future.
It should be no surprise that our neighbors in Worth County noticed and thought they would be best off here too. We’re confident they will be.
Building for the future not only takes a shared vision of what that future may look like, but a concerted effort to shape it as it starts to become reality. We’re fortunate that we have community leaders whose meticulous planning and tireless work are now starting to bear the fruit of both.
Worth County contracting with our 911 dispatch center isn’t the finish line, but it is the first domino. As more and more of our friends and neighbors across county lines find themselves in need of these services, our ability to provide them will only continue to grow, and our shared northwest Missouri community will continue to grow closer together in a time when we’ll need it most.