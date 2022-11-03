E
very day, we’re asking ourselves all sorts of questions just to make it from moment to moment.
Where did I put that? How many kids was I supposed to pick up? What did I come in this room for again?
Chances are, if you’re reading this, then you plan to add another question to your daily list on Nov. 8:
Did I vote today?
And, chances are, if you’re reading this editorial, then you probably read at least some parts of this newspaper each week, and you’re one of the better-informed members of the community.
We certainly hope that you’ll find yourself armed with all the knowledge you need to be an informed voter and an active member of our democracy on Tuesday.
But our duty as informed citizens doesn’t stop at casting a vote. Community and democracy both require more.
Chances are this isn’t the first editorial you’ve read in a newspaper exhorting readers to vote and laying out why it’s our duty as citizens to cast a ballot.
As much as we believe that to be true — and we’ve written our fair share with conviction — an editorial in a local newspaper can only do so much because it only reaches people who read the newspaper.
Yes, of course we encourage all our readers to find out all they can about the issues important to them and go vote on Tuesday. Hopefully we’ve provided the information you need to make those decisions in the pages of this newspaper.
But there’s more to being a member of a community and a member of a democracy than simply casting our own ballot.
All of us know people who don’t vote. Maybe we’ve even missed an election or two (or three) ourselves. And the most likely reason is because it just didn’t make it up the priority list.
Is it my turn to pick up the kids from practice? Did I take that pill this morning, and if I take two, is that gonna be worse than none at all? Uh oh, whose birthday is it next week? Is it mine??
Oh yeah, and, did I vote today?
Even if we manage to get around to that question, we have to have remembered to register and to bring the right ID, and that’s just to actually vote.
Who am I voting for again?
Part of our responsibility as informed voters is to help inform other voters. Our duty doesn’t end when we stick our ballot in the machine on Tuesday.
Instead, we should make it a priority to let someone know why voting was important enough for us to go and do it.
Yes, even after the fact. There’s always another election coming up, and there is always an issue or a candidate that affects your day-to-day life.
What issue spurred us to the ballot box? What candidate did we learn more about? Where did we find the information we needed, and what made us decide to vote the way we did?
A midterm election with state and local races prominent on the ballot hopefully makes it a less polarized conversation than it might be otherwise. More importantly, it encourages the kind of informed discourse that can only lead to better outcomes for all of us.
Simply explaining to someone where and how they can become informed and encouraging them to seek it out can be the deciding push between voting and finding other priorities.
This November — and beyond — we should take on the burden of adding one more question to our days:
What have I done to help someone else vote next time?