Over the past decade, every couple of years we generally agree that an indoor pool would be nice, look at each other, and go our separate ways.
Now, though, is a good time to think seriously about the possibility.
The Maryville Aquatic Center, which closed out its 29th summer last week, is nearing a tipping point where we will have to decide if we want to rehabilitate it or start over with a new facility. The 5-7 years that Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield gave the Aquatic Center to comfortably live out its final days establishes a realistic timeline in which to plan for the future.
Building a new indoor facility would probably cost somewhere around twice as much as a new outdoor pool, Parks and Rec officials have estimated — a not inconsiderable sum of somewhere around $30 million.
Truth be told, we’re pretty good about finding money for major capital projects here in our neck of the woods. Maybe $30 million isn’t an insurmountable goal.
But the additional challenge will be the funding for upkeep and ongoing costs. Stubblefield estimated that the yearly expenses associated with a year-round indoor pool would be 3-4 times more than for a seasonal outdoor one. And every five years or so, the air filters would need to be replaced for nearly a million dollars.
It’s important to remember that Maryville voters approved a parks tax increase in April primarily to keep up the parks and facilities we already have. Why? Because we built more parks than any town our size in the state — but didn’t have sustainable funding sources to keep them in good shape as they aged.
Even building a new outdoor aquatic center or significantly renovating our existing one is going to require some extra effort and likely more public dollars.
Which, in a certain way, does make it an even better time to look at an indoor facility instead.
But to move forward, momentum must come from a community group that must organize potential stakeholders — of which there are many.
It’s not a stretch to believe that yes, there are probably a lot of people in Nodaway County and northwest Missouri who would be interested in utilizing an indoor pool facility here. What a community group must do is get those stakeholders together and figure out possibilities for how they can share the increased costs we know are going to be necessary.
With an anticipated countywide and regional draw, we believe the community group must have a wider scope than Maryville and look to the county for alternative funding sources and partnerships. And if that turns out to be a nonstarter, then it’s fair to wonder how badly we really need an indoor pool.
Showing that there is real interest and, crucially, outlining realistic possibilities for ongoing funding opportunities countywide should be a necessary first step that can lead to a feasibility study to better inform costs and lay out a truly traversable roadmap.
It’s easy to say that we would like an indoor pool. But getting one will require a concerted, organized effort from a number of people and organizations who are willing to put in the time and find the money to make it happen. Without those first demonstrative steps, this year’s discussion of an indoor pool will prove as fleeting as those in years past.
Who’s ready to dive in?