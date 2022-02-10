We applaud the Nodaway County Commissioners and Collector-Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins for crafting and quickly putting into action a simple, streamlined process for local small businesses to apply for American Rescue Plan funds
In partnership with business leaders from Nodaway County Economic Development and the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, the small business relief grant program that opened to applications this week is broad in a way that doesn’t restrict funding to specific harms inflicted by the pandemic: if a small business has been impacted by COVID-19 — and there are few in our community that haven’t — the program offers a way to help out, no matter how that hardship manifested itself.
Unlike so many other programs, the county’s application process is straightforward and should not be intimidating to any business owner, regardless of their bureaucratic dexterity.
The lifeline is a welcome one to especially the retail businesses that continue to struggle as foot traffic has declined and even local shopping needs have shifted more toward online.
This is exactly the type of program and local administration Congress envisioned when the Rescue Plan was passed, and why allowing local governments to distribute part of that money to areas of need has proven to be the right strategy for community investment.
Making the process a simple one is a key part of that solution, and one where the county’s small business grant program succeeds in making things easier for those who are struggling to have access to these funds.
As the county and other government entities in the area continue to contemplate ways to make a difference with the federal funds coming our way, they should continue to prioritize programs that can make a significant impact on those who are struggling — both through what the money will be spent on, and the process that allows it to happen.