Here in Maryville, we — rightly — pride ourselves on our sense of community, on our dedication to making it a better place to live and on our commitment to pass those values on to the next generation in the hopes of improving our home even further. Civic commitment in Maryville is a way of life, and it shows.
Our values, as a community, revolve around compassion for one another, when it all comes right down to it. You don’t need to walk very far down just about any block in town to run into a church that shares those same values, either. With the amount of civic and community betterment organizations we have here, it’s fair to say that we take caring for one another pretty seriously.
Values don’t mean much when the good times are good; it’s easy to say we care about our neighbor when our neighbor doesn’t need anything from us. But our values must remain when the going gets tough.
And right now, the going is most definitely tough.
We’re tired. Every one of us, suffering from an acute case of COVID fatigue — and more and more of us, of COVID-19 itself. We’re tired of having to wear masks, we’re tired of having to wonder when we can safely hug our elderly family members again, we’re tired of having to cancel event after event, of the arguments over it all, of holding holidays over Zoom, of not being able to do something as simple as shaking someone’s hand.
We’re all tired of the fear we live in every day that we might do something that will result in someone else getting hurt or, God forbid, dying.
Most of all, though, we’re tired of having no control.
It’s disheartening to have lived now with this virus for the better part of a year. How could it not be? We have lost control over so much of what we took for granted. It’s a little humbling, but mostly just frustrating to no end.
Who isn’t frustrated by the loss of our freedom to do what we want, when we want? Who hasn’t felt the pain of not seeing loved ones we long to spend time with? Or, like so many of us, have felt the sheer unfairness and hurt of our family members passing away without hearing from us one last time, or seeing us only briefly before they were gone. None of us has gone unscathed, no matter how large or small the scar.
It’s heartbreaking, the pain we all share, inflicted by this pandemic, and the sudden loss of control we once had over our daily lives. There’s no shame in admitting that every one of us feels this way.
It’s more than understandable that many of us have had enough, that we feel the urge to regain what we’ve lost, to take no more of this. It’s been months, and we remain in limbo, awaiting a vaccine that is closer, yes, but likely still many months from reaching all of us. How many more moments must we miss out on in the meantime?
Unfortunately, we don’t get to decide when the generational challenge we’re all facing will end. The only thing we can do is try to keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors as safe as we can.
On Monday, Maryville City Council members made the right decision in extending the mask mandate: Unequivocally, wearing masks is the best, quickest and easiest way to keep all of us safe.
Masks save lives. Full stop. Every credible scientific study has shown this, no matter the misinformation that floods many of our social media feeds. The more people who wear masks, the less likely the virus is to spread, and the more likely that our lives can retain whatever small amount of normalcy they have remaining right now. Masks keep our economy going and our schools open. It was the right thing to do, and we commend them for it in a time when any decision is fraught with more stress and difficulty than ever before.
As we head into another winter phase of the virus, the numbers in Nodaway County have never been higher. Last Friday, 296 of our neighbors had confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the highest total of active cases we’ve ever had here. And things are not slowing down.
To many, including our mayor, the matter of whether to wear a mask should be a personal choice. Like anything else, it already is. Despite the mask mandate, compliance has become more and more lax as the COVID fatigue has set in deeper and deeper, and there have reportedly been zero enforcement actions over the ordinance. No one is forcing anyone else to actually wear a mask. It’s on us to decide how much risk we are willing to put on our neighbors, and become the person who acts accordingly, one way or the other.
Monday, the City Council showed that compassion is still our overriding value, as it should be. Now, we must all follow through, though the road remains longer than we’d like and harder than we’d ever imagined. Even though it requires some sacrifice, and even though we are all tired, we are all in pain, we are all understandably longing to find something we can control in our lives — in fact, especially because we are all those things — we must each make an individual decision to take on the responsibility of our neighbors’ safety, not because our leaders mandate it, but because the values we all share steer us toward compassion.
Everything else — the politics, the vitriol — must be put to the side. Instead, we must look in the mirror and see staring back the person we tell ourselves we are when times are good — the man who cares for a neighbor they don’t like or agree with, the woman who lends a helping hand even though it’s inconvenient.
The person who’s wearing a mask.