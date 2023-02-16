Details about a potential theft at NOCOMO remain scarce. This is understandable as the law enforcement investigation is just beginning.
All that’s been confirmed so far is what has been reported in this newspaper: that the Maryville Police Department received a report involving missing funds. We know this not through NOCOMO, but from the police department.
Because officials from NOCOMO have not said anything publicly about the issue, we don’t really know a timeline of events. But in late January, the organization put out a statement saying that it was “going through a transition” in the same breath as announcing a “temporary closure.” No reason was given.
A few days later, NOCOMO announced the hiring of an interim general manager without ever saying that it was in need of one — and certainly not why.
Last week, NOCOMO had scheduled a press conference — though a board representative made clear in communications to local media that they would not take questions having to do with the alleged theft.
That never became a problem as NOCOMO abruptly canceled the Q&A just a little over an hour before it was set to happen. It has not been rescheduled.
Too often, it’s the first instinct of those who are not used to accountability to close ranks, stay quiet and keep their head down — waiting for interest to fade.
It is an understandable attitude — what can be gained from talking to the public, especially during an active investigation involving the leader of the organization you’re overseeing?
We believe that’s the wrong question to be asking, and can only lead to silence and secrecy, whether they are warranted or not.
Joining a board like NOCOMO’s is not something someone does because they’re interested in the ins and outs of how to spot fraud or embezzlement or because they’re well-versed in how to manage a PR crisis. People get involved in volunteer oversight boards like NOCOMO because they believe in the work the organization is doing.
So do we.
We, as a community, believe so much in NOCOMO’s mission of providing a safe and productive work environment for developmentally challenged residents that we, rightly, enacted a countywide property tax that partly funds NOCOMO with around $15,000 per year. We value the work the organization does, and we believe strongly in providing opportunities for employment and job-related fulfillment for the vulnerable populations it serves.
Now, strictly speaking, NOCOMO’s board are not public officials. NOCOMO is a nonprofit that contracts with the Senate Bill 40 Board, the public entity that allocates that property tax money we mentioned earlier.
But because they are handling public money and are charged with the trust of the public to carry out this mission, we believe that board members are responsible for representing the concerns of the community.
Serving on boards like this are thankless jobs. Just a few weeks ago, we exhorted people to stand up and serve on boards just like it, and we understand that a situation like this is one of the many reasons why it may appear to be more trouble than it’s worth — especially when adding a newspaper editorial into the mix.
However, we must remember that accountability and responsibility are not abstract qualities. If we do not hold our neighbors accountable, then there are real-world consequences — in this case, for the people NOCOMO serves.
While we understand that details are scarce, NOCOMO has said nothing publicly about the situation. More information has come from the police than the people who are charged with ensuring our investment in their vital mission is being carried out responsibly.
We believe this needs to change, and encourage NOCOMO board members to acknowledge what is known and provide some insight into the extent of the damage done, what they are doing to address the problem and how they plan to move forward in carrying out the mission we’ve entrusted them with.
NOCOMO’s mission is an important one, but it is not a private one — it is a community service. That service, apparently, has not been carried out appropriately in the recent past. How can taxpayers, donors and, most importantly, the people NOCOMO strives to serve, truly trust that that mission is now in good hands once again?
The answer can only come from one place.