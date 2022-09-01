EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

Each year the hustle and bustle of back to school brings on the busy schedules, more traffic, more work and seemingly less time. However, it also brings us a time of community.

As fall school sports and activities have begun in our communities throughout Nodaway County nothing reminds us more of how together we really are. There is almost no greater show of support for each other and pride in our communities and our youth than on Friday nights or any other day when our youth are competing in our respective towns.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags