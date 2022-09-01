Each year the hustle and bustle of back to school brings on the busy schedules, more traffic, more work and seemingly less time. However, it also brings us a time of community.
As fall school sports and activities have begun in our communities throughout Nodaway County nothing reminds us more of how together we really are. There is almost no greater show of support for each other and pride in our communities and our youth than on Friday nights or any other day when our youth are competing in our respective towns.
Whether we are sitting in stands, gymnasiums or on the sidelines seeing our local colors provides us with common ground. A sea of green at Saturday afternoon Bearcat games (This week, the ’Cats take on Fort Hays State at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.) offers a communal feeling even when we don’t know the person sitting next to us. Their colors are our colors.
Sporting events offer an opportunity to talk with each other about a common interest. Just how far are the Spoofhounds going to go this season? How about the Nodaway Valley Thunder, the Worth County Tigers or Platte Valley, how far do we see those teams fighting to make it this year?
Fall sports and activities offer us a chance visit with people who are not a part our daily inner circle; visit with a recent graduate who is still following their alma mater’s sports; or renew a connection to someone from another town that we used to know long ago.
These events mean more than just cheering for our teams. They’re a time for us to root for our communities and in turn “root” our communities, solidify connections, strengthen bonds and grow together rather than apart.
In the current state of our great nation where opinions about policies, directives, candidates and a host of other issues can be stark dividers, local sports and activities can and should bring us together.
So when we are out cheering for our favorite local teams this fall, let’s take a moment and remember the ties that bind us, not all of things that set us apart.