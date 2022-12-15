Last month, the city of Maryville announced a new initiative that will provide a clearer, data-driven picture of street conditions and allow for more orderly maintenance into the future.
The citywide street survey will measure cracks as small as a millimeter and will help Public Works track which stretches of road are in need of what repairs or preventive maintenance.
Together with another software modernization push, the city will, for the first time, have an easily searchable and trackable list of every pothole, crack or other issue on our roads — all accessible on an interactive map for crews to prioritize.
Prior to this system … there wasn’t much of a system. Street maintenance was a combination of institutional memory, word of mouth and direct observation.
During this year’s budget planning sessions held in September, City Manager Greg McDanel made it clear that the city planned to invest in upgrading the technological infrastructure that underpins much of its day-to-day operations — especially the public-facing ones.
One of the first investments approved so far was to modernize the system for the cemetery — when implemented, members of the public will be able to review most records online, take a virtual tour and reserve plots. The records had previously been kept by hand until they were copied into a spreadsheet recently.
The new system will not only help streamline the process for the public, but perhaps even more importantly, will allow city staff to take most of those time-consuming but rote tasks off their plates.
The benefits of the upgrades to road maintenance tracking will be similar: with a clear list of issues flagged, Public Works will be able to plan ahead over the long term much more efficiently.
The benefits of initiatives like this aren’t always easy to see from the outside, especially the benefits that could take years to truly become apparent.
But as the years go by — and they always do — those benefits will only compound and put Maryville in position to continue to thrive for decades to come.
We applaud the forethought of McDanel, Public Works Director Matt Smith, city staff and the City Council in continuing to invest in our community’s future in ways both large and small. We believe the payoff will continue to separate our little northwest Missouri community even further ahead of the pack for decades to come.