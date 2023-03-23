We applaud the Maryville Public Library for the record-setting Children’s Business Fair this weekend that saw more participation than ever before.
The invaluable annual event gives every lucky prospective customer a window to look into the future and get a glimpse of the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit alive and well in the next generations of leaders who will bring their own new ideas and attitudes to our community.
While many were familiar faces, building on years of sharpening their business model in some cases, there were many new ones as well. All were the faces of kids who, through the Children’s Business Fair, are getting the support of their families and friends in discovering the limits of their abilities — and how to figure out how to push those limits further — but maybe more importantly, are also getting the support of other community members who want to see them be successful.
Their success is our success.
The swell of participation this year likewise shows that so many of our young people are teeming with ideas and are full of ways to implement them. No one in attendance this weekend could have walked away with any other impression than that, and our community is better for it.
While anyone can agree that the business fair is a wonderful event — providing kids with the opportunities to hone their skills and think in creative, practical ways — all good ideas are doomed to remain ideas until someone decides to make them into reality.
Thanks to the work of library staff members, the community programs offered at our public library have never reached more people. In 2023, this is both quite the accomplishment and an undeniable boon for our region.
Through programs like the Children’s Business Fair, crafting nights for adults and much more, coupled with an outreach to extend free library cards to kids throughout the county, the Maryville Public Library’s slate of successful activities continues to show that our community has a strong yearning to be just that: a community.
In these initiatives, people of all ages are able to find common ground, hone skills and build a sense of ownership and belonging within our larger community.
To find the creative, entrepreneurial spirit that keeps a community vibrant at any age, look no further than our local library.