We applaud the Maryville Public Library for the record-setting Children’s Business Fair this weekend that saw more participation than ever before.

The invaluable annual event gives every lucky prospective customer a window to look into the future and get a glimpse of the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit alive and well in the next generations of leaders who will bring their own new ideas and attitudes to our community.

