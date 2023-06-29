There are few things that tap into our shared sense of joy quite like looking up into a night sky, turning to the person next to you and saying, “Ooh that was a big one!”
For many of us, Fourth of July fireworks — whether they’re at a professional show or just sparklers in the backyard — are a nostalgic reminder of simpler, summer nights. Maybe they serve that purpose for our country as a whole too.
Looking ahead to this year’s festivities, it’s a good time to also remember that — with perhaps a very few exceptions that can be counted on one hand after such an event — most celebrations are best when they end with the same number of fingers and toes with which they began.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that between 2006 and 2021, fireworks-related injuries went up 25 percent. More than a fifth of those were from handling firecrackers and sparklers.
Here are some best practices to keep in mind this July Fourth:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt some metals.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.
• Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
• After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.
Following those commonsense guidelines will keep our Fourth of July celebrations as treasured memories.
We’re looking forward to making some more as we celebrate another year of independence.