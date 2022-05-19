When state Rep. Allen Andrews officially leaves office in January, northwest Missouri will lose one of its greatest advocates and best representatives.
While it’s cliched to say that we live in a particularly polarized society and that we have never been more politically divided, during his eight years in the Missouri State House of Representatives, Mr. Andrews has consistently shown that it doesn’t have to be that way.
The always-polite Mr. Andrews has never had a bad word to say about his colleagues on either side of the aisle, even when he has disagreed with them. Instead, he has sought common ground through universal values like compassion and understanding.
And, perhaps most importantly, Mr. Andrews has consistently prioritized the issues that affect us most here in northwest Missouri — refusing to be caught up in hot-button topics that have more bearing on U.S. Senate races and individual political careers than our everyday lives in this corner of the state.
During his time in Jefferson City, Mr. Andrews has worked to streamline wind power development, to make it easier for farmers to sell and transport goods, and to make life simpler for those in local governments, just to name a few.
Maybe most notably, Mr. Andrews has stood tall as an advocate for public education and as a bulwark against the waves of efforts by members of his own party to strip away funding for public schools and funnel it toward private operations that won’t benefit northwest Missouri children.
Regardless of political affiliation, northwest Missouri residents can undoubtedly find something they do not agree with Mr. Andrews on, and something they do.
During a virtual legislative coffee session held in June 2020 by the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Andrews was unusually and visibly stirred. The topic had turned to the global protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
In a passionate, impromptu speech, he spoke of not always realizing the “opportunity inequities” facing so many in our country, and said that America’s systems had been broken “for quite some time,” no longer leading to equal opportunity for all.
But what appeared to pain Mr. Andrews the most was that few seemed interested in fixing things, or even just in listening to each other.
“All of us, especially those of us in elected office or civic leadership, we must speak and we must act in a way that must not propagate division,” he said at the time. “There’s so much of this going on. It’s appalling that leaders on both sides of political parties — Republicans, Democrats. … Even people at home, you see it on Facebook, you see it on social media — people are verbally demeaning and belittling other people who hold a different perspective than them. I see it all the time. …
“Those of us in positions of … influence or leadership … we need to make sure that we are creating a culture of unity instead of a culture of division. We need to make sure that our words are not spoken to cut someone down, to uplift ourselves or uplift our political agenda or whatever it might be. We are fellow human beings, made in the image of God, and we need to make sure … we get back to the basics of this life in the way that they deserve to be treated.
“And everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”
As election season threatens to begin in earnest all too soon, the slate of candidates on both sides of the aisle looking to replace Mr. Andrews in November would do well to take that call to action to heart.
What else could we want our voice in the state legislature to say on our behalf?