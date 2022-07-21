We applaud the county officials, members of the 4th Judicial Circuit’s mental health leadership team and Judge Robert Rice in their efforts to create the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.
The four-county agreement signed last week in Maryville that officially created the board is historic not only in its acknowledgment of the crisis-level lack of mental health resources in our area, but, even more momentously, in the message it sends to our communities both now and into the future.
Creating the cooperative board, the first of its kind in rural Missouri, shows that we are actively investing in overcoming the obstacles that will stand in the way of future generations who choose to live in northwest Missouri. Without putting thought and resources into those efforts, there may not be many generations left who will look to make that choice.
But creating the board was the first step — a relatively small one that, on its own, doesn’t make it any easier for northwest Missouri residents to make an appointment with a therapist, see a psychiatrist or afford the medication that could help turn each day from a trial into a triumph. Right now, the board lacks dedicated funding, and once its members are appointed, its impact will be only as large as our county governments are able to spare.
That’s why it was disappointing that, 12 hours prior to last week’s signing ceremony, the candidate forum ended with only one candidate having mentioned the cooperative board even when directly questioned about mental health resources in our region. If our efforts to build for our future are to be successful, our elected representatives in the state legislature will need to be better informed and prepared to make change than they demonstrated at last week’s forum.
But they still have time before voters go to the ballot box. And there are some simple measures we believe our newest elected officials should consider — whoever heads to Jefferson City.
First, they should change the language of the state statute that governs the mental health cooperative board to make it easier for rural areas like ours to create such boards and properly appoint members. As it is, the requirements are labyrinthine, requiring set numbers of appointees to have certain qualifications, be from certain areas and not to be a part of an organization that will receive funding from the board.
These are sensible requirements — in more populous areas where there are both more patients and providers. In our area, it only serves to complicate the process, potentially keep the best candidates from contributing and the population requirements have already helped contribute to Atchison County opting not to participate. Relaxing these requirements would help encourage more rural boards in other areas and help to make them more effective.
Second, less simply, our next state representative and senator should make it their mission to find state funding to trickle down in some form to rural mental health initiatives like this one.
It’s a tall order, but candidates should be fighting to outdo one another to show they’re the best choice to make it happen.
Rice and the 4th Circuit leadership team have drawn a map for how we can navigate our mental health crisis. But to stay on course, we need to ensure we have someone at the wheel who knows how to read it.