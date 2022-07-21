EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

We applaud the county officials, members of the 4th Judicial Circuit’s mental health leadership team and Judge Robert Rice in their efforts to create the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees.

The four-county agreement signed last week in Maryville that officially created the board is historic not only in its acknowledgment of the crisis-level lack of mental health resources in our area, but, even more momentously, in the message it sends to our communities both now and into the future.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags