Behind the community celebration of dedicating another Habitat for Humanity house in Maryville last month was yet another success for another Nodaway County program that gives everyone a better future.
The Building Trades class at Northwest Technical School has for quite a while now become a unique part of our community fabric, benefiting not only the students from schools around the county who will enjoy the lasting fruits of their labors for years to come, but especially the students who get the real-world experience and pride that comes with building something. And the somethings they build are not only useful, but needed.
Not every technical school provides that kind of hands-on opportunity — in fact, NTS is one of the only ones in the state that does it, a testament to instructor Jay Drake, NTS Director Jeremy Ingraham and every student who has participated in the program over the years.
From Habitat houses like the one dedicated last month, to the farmhouse at R.T. Wright Farm on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus, to the Maryville R-II School District’s own administration building, to cabins at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and installing art around the downtown square, the significant contributions made by the students are valuable learning experiences and points of pride that help show the rewards of a career in a skilled trade.
The amount of detail, supervision and hoop-jumping that goes into ensuring high quality work from high school students can’t be underestimated, but the benefits to everyone are evident all around us.