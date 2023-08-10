EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

Behind the community celebration of dedicating another Habitat for Humanity house in Maryville last month was yet another success for another Nodaway County program that gives everyone a better future.

The Building Trades class at Northwest Technical School has for quite a while now become a unique part of our community fabric, benefiting not only the students from schools around the county who will enjoy the lasting fruits of their labors for years to come, but especially the students who get the real-world experience and pride that comes with building something. And the somethings they build are not only useful, but needed.

