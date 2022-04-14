In our Title Town Edition in this week’s newspaper, we hope you’ll join in celebrating the sustained success of the Northwest Missouri State University basketball program here in our little corner of Missouri.
We have many things that set us apart here in northwest Missouri, but none quite like the pride that comes with Bearcat basketball.
College basketball fans at many Division-I basketball programs seem to constantly have to be on the defensive whenever their team accomplishes anything. Kansas Jayhawk fans felt that after their national championship and social media was filled with reminders of the five Level 1 recruiting violations hanging over the program’s head.
Even at the Division-II level, making deep postseason runs often revolves around bringing in Division-I transfers. In the national championship game, Augusta had Murray State transfer Ja’Queze Kirby as one of its top players.
Ben McCollum’s program has been built in a very different manner on its path to four of the last five national championships.
The Midwest isn’t considered a recruiting hotbed for much of Division-I, but McCollum has been able to take advantage of that by finding recruits out of high school who got ignored by the larger programs.
An example of that is Trevor Hudgins, who just finished the most decorated career in Division-II history. Hudgins grew up in Manhattan, Kansas, with a Big 12 program, Kansas State, just down the street, but it was McCollum who gave Hudgins a chance to play college basketball.
Hudgins redshirted, an act that is exceedingly rare at the Division-I level, before leading the Bearcats to three consecutive national titles. Now after not having interest from his hometown college program, Hudgins will have an opportunity to impress NBA teams this summer and play at that level.
Another Midwest recruit has already proven that McCollum has an eye for talent that can play at a higher level. Atlantic, Iowa, product Ryan Hawkins transferred after redshirting and spending five years in Maryville and was second-team All-Big East after he used his extra year of eligibility at Creighton. Like Hudgins, he will chase NBA dreams this summer.
The current Bearcat roster is made up of players from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Illinois. Over years of national championships, only two players haven’t fit inside that footprint. Those are Minnesotan Joey Witthus and Norwegian Chris-Ebou Ndow — each of whom made great impacts during their time in Maryville.
Transfers are also rare for Northwest with the only ones during the national championship years being Witthus from Minnesota State and Jaran Richman from North Central Missouri College. Richman would be named the NCAA Elite 90 Award recipient at the 2021 Elite Eight for having the highest GPA from any school represented.
In a college basketball world that is becoming exceedingly more like professional sports, the Bearcats have remained an example of homegrown talent flourishing when given the opportunity.