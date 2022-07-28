Traditionally, midterm primary elections are not high-turnout affairs.
We hope this year’s will buck that trend, at least here in Nodaway County.
Although nationally the talk of the midterms is focused on the U.S. Senate and House — and, certainly, there are important choices to make in those races for us here in northwest Missouri — right here in our neck of the woods we have important, impactful choices to make as well. And unlike nationally, we are the only ones with a say in these — which makes every vote, or non-vote, that much more important.
With wide open races for state representative and state senator featuring crowded Republican primary fields, we do expect higher turnout this year than in the frequent years where the incumbent has run unopposed.
But while our national elections, especially for president, seem to drive more turnout, the people we choose on Aug. 2 will make decisions that are guaranteed to significantly affect you and your family on a daily basis.
Everywhere you look, there are reminders that fewer and fewer people are living in small towns like ours, and more are moving away than at any time in history.
The population exodus that has plagued our rural areas is not an abstract problem. Instead, it lies at the heart of so many of the issues that cloud our collective future — where is it harder in Missouri right now to hire even a minimum wage worker? Or a factory worker? A police officer? Or a teacher?
To make an appointment with a psychiatrist or therapist?
To buy an affordable home and start a family?
Will it get easier over the next decade here in northwest Missouri to do those things? Or harder?
We need elected leaders who are interested in advocating for concrete ways for our communities to not just survive, but to grow and thrive.
In today’s edition, you’ll find pages of questionnaires and interviews with candidates. In each of the races for state legislature, we spoke with every candidate and put a particular emphasis on education — the issue we believe drives the futures of our small towns more than any other, and one in the throes of a very real crisis that has already forced difficult decisions. Those difficult decisions will only become more impossible without immediate attention.
It’s not just the president or our U.S. senator or our U.S. representative who will make the policies that decide how our communities are shaped in the coming decades.
It’s the candidates on the Aug. 2 ballot who will have that responsibility.
The candidate information in this week’s newspaper is a good jumping-off point to help select the candidates you believe will best shoulder it.
But make note of who responded and who didn’t. Who was thoughtful and who spoke in political fortune cookie wisdom.
It will take more than platitudes or the same-old, same-old to reverse the trickle of talented individuals and families away from rural areas like ours and allow our communities to continue to thrive.
It will take vision and it will take votes.
Cast yours on Aug. 2.