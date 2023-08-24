A
s a new school year begins, families everywhere are getting back to the daily routine — getting kids clothed and lunched and sent out the door just in time to catch the bus and head to school.
But just like across the country, school districts in northwest Missouri have had trouble making sure every bus route has a driver. The result, for some, means longer rides and longer walks.
The night before school was to start at North Nodaway this week, the district reached out to parents by text to let them know that: “Due to lack of drivers currently, we will have 4 morning and 3 evening routes. Please expect later drop off times.”
Other districts in the county have been experiencing the same need. Last year, South Nodaway Superintendent Dustin Skoglund took to driving a bus to make sure students made it to class — and he’s far from the only superintendent to get behind the wheel regularly. While it may work in a pinch, it is not a long-term solution.
As we face the reality of our rural communities continuing to shrink, a shortage of bus drivers — like the shortage of teachers for the classrooms students need to get to — is not a problem that’s likely to go away soon.
To ensure the vital service bus drivers provide to our communities continues, we encourage community members to think outside the box about whether they have something to offer.
One thing to consider is these positions are not volunteer, and while some pay better than others, anyone who takes up this early morning or early afternoon work can be assured they are helping their community, while making a little money.
For those who have the time and the inclination to help the community, the need is there, regardless of whether it’s something you may have considered doing before.
The community problems of our time will take creative solutions from dedicated members of the community.
Now’s the time to start problem-solving.
