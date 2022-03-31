On Tuesday, Maryville voters will go to the polls to decide whether to approve a ¼-cent sales tax for Maryville Parks and Recreation.
The best choice for the future of our community is to vote yes.
The sky is blue, Tom Brady is still playing football and no one likes new taxes. Some things will always be true.
But the value provided by Parks & Rec to our community and even those in the surrounding areas far outstrips the extremely modest proposed increase.
Parks & Rec is a load-bearing part of the structure of our community, serving more than 93,000 people each year by providing and maintaining free public parks that we use for family outings, pickup basketball games or just as a place to sit in the shade on a summer day. Thousands of kids and their families flocked to the new Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play alone last summer. A robust survey conducted in 2020 of more than 500 Maryville residents found that 93 percent had visited at least one park in the prior year.
Each summer, the Maryville Aquatic Center serves as a hub for kids and families from across Nodaway County, in between activities like baseball and softball leagues at Donaldson Westside Park.
And the Maryville Community Center lives up to its name every day, offering a wide variety of activities for all ages from morning walks around the track, to yoga and martial arts classes, to basketball and volleyball leagues in the gym in the evenings. And its meeting spaces are used by community organizations and other government agencies as a convenient place to gather.
When voting for a new tax, voters should absolutely evaluate whether the money could be obtained in some other way, and whether the new funding will be used efficiently and responsibly.
Voters who might be particularly wary about those issues should still feel supremely comfortable voting yes on April 5.
Over the past three years, when MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield took over the department, Parks & Rec has slimmed its budget while adding creative new revenue streams whenever possible.
Two years ago, for example, MPR began charging $1 for entry into the annual Christmas Craft Fair that sees thousands of visitors flock to the community center each year. It’s now the department’s largest single fundraiser, and on April 9, MPR will hold its second Spring Craft Fair.
Over the past year, MPR has also expanded to offer even more smaller-scale, targeted activities, like murder mystery nights, paint-n-sips and family photo portraits that have helped stem some of the significant revenue losses suffered during the pandemic while adding even more for our community to enjoy.
Finally, MPR’s leadership, a group of people who are truly passionate about the programs and services they provide to the public, has provided a clear, detailed and realistic plan of how new tax revenues would be spent.
Few organizations touch as many people’s lives in as many ways as Maryville Parks & Recreation, whether it’s through the parks themselves, youth sports, activities, classes at the community center, a summer hangout spot at the aquatic center, adult leagues, community events like summer concerts and craft fairs, or just providing a place to gather together.
These are the signs of a vibrant, thriving community, but they require community support to continue.
Let’s show that support at the polls on Tuesday and keep on thriving into the future.