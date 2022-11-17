There’s nothing quite like Thanksgiving to put into perspective how fortunate we are.
Whether it’s taking a moment to think about how thankful we are for the blessings in our lives, or just to get a closer look at what life would be like if Uncle Jerry lived closer, Thanksgiving can — and should — be a time to open our perspectives and our hearts.
If you are part of a family lucky enough to gather together for Thanksgiving this year, it can often be a challenging experience — seeing relatives we may not really want to see more than once a year, or just the stress of putting on a family holiday.
But at the heart of it all is love and a feeling of gratitude toward others and acknowledging that we’ve got it pretty good.
We here at The Forum are no different. We’re thankful for our readers and the community members who make our communities such vibrant places to live with so much to be grateful for.
We wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving, and encourage one and all to take time to reflect on the things both large and small that we are fortunate to have in our lives.