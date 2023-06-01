EDITORIAL MUG: Editorial art

Welcome to new Northwest Missouri State University President Lance Tatum, his wife, Jill, and his family as they begin their new chapter here in Maryville.

Compared to other public institutions of higher education across the state, Tatum takes the helm of a university in relatively good shape and finding its niche in the new, even more competitive educational environment in Missouri. 

