Welcome to new Northwest Missouri State University President Lance Tatum, his wife, Jill, and his family as they begin their new chapter here in Maryville.
Compared to other public institutions of higher education across the state, Tatum takes the helm of a university in relatively good shape and finding its niche in the new, even more competitive educational environment in Missouri.
To this point, Northwest has been fortunate to have confident hands on the wheel over the past decade, first with the long tenure of John Jasinski, and for the past year, the incomparably steady hands of Clarence Green.
Following Jasinski’s messy exit that — justifiably — shook the confidence of more than a few alumni, faculty and staff, no one else could have restored a sense of dignity and purpose to the institution like Dr. Green.
And there are perhaps no better descriptors for Dr. Green himself than dignity and purpose. Northwest and Maryville will miss his kindness, earnest interest in the human beings around him and his natural leadership that becomes the strongest magnet in any room he enters. There could have been no better person for the job of enabling Northwest’s faculty, staff and students to continue with their educational mission during a time of administrative turmoil.
Thank you, Dr. Green, for your leadership and the contagious humanity that you spread with you wherever you go.
President Tatum has plenty of examples of success to follow, but it would be a mistake to try and replicate the successes of the past. We believe that Dr. Tatum and the university are well-equipped to provide the new ways of thinking and new solutions that the challenges of the future will require.
We wish Dr. Tatum the best of luck in helping to blaze a new path and eagerly look forward to seeing where the next chapter of Northwest Missouri State University leads.