There are only a few specific days on the calendar each year that have special meaning: there is Christmas Day on December 25, Valentine’s Day on February 14 and Independence Day on July 4, but maybe the most important of those days in November 11.

Why is that day so special? Because the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month signified the end to the Great War (World War I). It is also the day that is now called Veterans Day. 

