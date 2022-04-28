When our water crisis began in January 2020 with the closing of Mozingo Lake, it jolted our community leaders into action, but it didn’t spur them to rash action.
Instead, the city of Maryville and Public Water Supply District No. 1 have taken a considered, collaborative approach to the long-term future of our drinking water countywide. There was never going to be a solution that wouldn’t cause some financial pain, but the two entities have worked diligently to ensure that one of the most foundational elements of our everyday lives — access to clean, affordable water — is secure well into the future.
It would have been easy to rush into things and start work on projects that may have looked good at the time, but would have only landed us in hot water — so to speak — down the line.
And it would have been similarly easy for the two to point fingers at each other and say, “that’s your problem,” whether they’re talking about the necessity of rising water rates or the cost of building new, necessary infrastructure.
We applaud the leaders from both groups for continuing to work together on smart solutions that will pay off for decades into the future.
The most prominent among those collaborations is the $1.2 million granular activated carbon adsorber that went online in November, significantly improving filtration and effectively removing one of the chief offending compounds that causes an earthy taste — geosmin.
Similarly, the city’s diligent planning and multi-pronged strategy to attack the problem in the watershed, at Mozingo Lake and through water treatment, have proved to be spectacularly smart investments during a time of exploding federal aid that goes to those who can document their need most effectively.
Having a plan in hand has already proved useful many times over, including in the city’s intention to build a new pipe to Mozingo Lake that can be used to transport raw water now, and then converted to carry treated water in the event a new water treatment plant is built at the lake.
With the city’s approval this week to lease pilot water treatment plant equipment, we may not quite be closer to the future we’ve been working toward than that day in January 2020, but we’re very near the tipping point.
There’s still much to be done, including perhaps the messiest of all tasks: how to pay for a plant that will cost tens of millions of dollars.
But community members should have confidence that we’re on the right track and headed toward a better future.