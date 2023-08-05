For Your Health: The human connection

Mental health is an integral part of our overall well-being. It encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing how we think, feel, and act. Acknowledging the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed are vital for leading a fulfilling and productive life.
Recently, many of you attended the Mental Health Awareness Fun Fest on June 3. What a great day that was! In addition to all the fun attractions, many businesses and organizations were present to provide those in attendance with education and tips on mental wellness, substance use prevention, and available mental health resources in our area. It was great to see the community coming together for a common cause and to support one another. Human connection is essential to our overall wellness, especially our mental wellness. We were created to be in community with one another.
In today’s fast-paced and digitally interconnected world, the significance of human connection cannot be overstated, particularly when it comes to mental health. Humans are social beings, and our mental well-being thrives on meaningful connections with others. Social media has fooled us into thinking we are more connected to one another than any other time in history. However, the reality is that we are actually way more disengaged with one another than ever before. We somehow gauge our connection to others by the number of comments, follows, or likes on our social media platforms. Before you think that I’m bashing all social media, I promise I’m not. I enjoy it just like the rest of the world. There are definite benefits to social media and certainly a place for it in our lives, we just can’t let it completely replace our actual human connections.
Human connection provides a sense of belonging and acceptance, offering emotional support during challenging times. By sharing our thoughts, feelings, and experiences, we foster empathy, understanding, and validation. This creates a nurturing environment that promotes mental resilience and coping mechanisms. CDC reports that people who are socially connected and have stable and supportive relationships are more likely to make healthy choices and to have better mental and physical health outcomes. They are also better able to cope with hard times, stress, anxiety, and depression.
Engaging in meaningful relationships and cultivating social networks also helps reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, which can contribute to mental health disorders. Positive social interactions provide a buffer against stress, depression, and anxiety, fostering a sense of purpose and enhancing overall well-being.
Moreover, human connection facilitates personal growth and self-discovery. Through interactions with diverse individuals, we gain valuable perspectives, learn new skills, and expand our horizons, fostering a sense of fulfillment and self-actualization.
Nurturing human connections is vital for mental health. It is through these bonds that we find emotional support, combat loneliness, and foster personal growth, ultimately promoting a healthier and happier life.
The good news is that if you live in Nodaway County, I will almost bet that there is a civic, volunteer, or hobby group you can join with others who enjoy similar things as you. If not, create one! Many non-profit organizations are always looking for volunteers and groups can spin-off from there as well. Get involved today--- I promise you, and your health, won’t regret it!
Suzanne Von Behren RN, BSN is the Nodaway County Health Department -Health Educator