For Your Health: The human connection

Mental health is an integral part of our overall well-being. It encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social well-being, influencing how we think, feel, and act. Acknowledging the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed are vital for leading a fulfilling and productive life. 

Recently, many of you attended the Mental Health Awareness Fun Fest on June 3. What a great day that was! In addition to all the fun attractions, many businesses and organizations were present to provide those in attendance with education and tips on mental wellness, substance use prevention, and available mental health resources in our area. It was great to see the community coming together for a common cause and to support one another. Human connection is essential to our overall wellness, especially our mental wellness. We were created to be in community with one another. 

