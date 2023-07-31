For Your Health: How balanced is your Wellness Wheel?

Does your car sometimes feel like the tires aren’t balanced quite right, like maybe they need rotated or an overall tune-up? How does it drive when it isn’t balanced? A little rough, right? Maybe the trip you’ve been looking forward to taking just isn’t quite as enjoyable because the road is extra bumpy and something is just “off.” Did you know that we have something similar that relates to our personal wellness? I don’t know about you but I know my “Wellness Wheel” definitely needs a check-up or tune-up quite often. In the busyness of life, it’s easy for us to accidentally neglect one or more areas of our wellness. Thankfully we have a visual tool that can help give us that reality check to get us back in alignment.
The Wellness Wheel is a comprehensive model that encompasses eight dimensions of well-being, providing a holistic approach to leading a balanced and fulfilling life. Each dimension represents a unique aspect of wellness that contributes to overall health and happiness. The Wellness Wheel makes it easy for us to identify areas of our lives in which we are thriving, as well as those that we may be struggling with a little bit, by encouraging us to reflect on each of the eight dimensions.
The core principle behind the tool is that balance is the key to achieving a state of well-being. If one area is imbalanced, it can prevent you from living life to the fullest. This visual aid can help us clearly see and identify which areas of our wellness might have been neglected. Just like life changes, so does our wellness. This tool allows us to periodically evaluate how each area of our wellness is doing at that particular point in time and maybe where we could make a few adjustments.
Physical well-being focuses on maintaining a healthy body through regular exercise, proper nutrition, and adequate rest. Engaging in physical activities, adopting healthy eating habits and getting sufficient sleep are key elements in this dimension.
Emotional well-being involves understanding, expressing, and managing emotions effectively. It emphasizes self-acceptance, and developing healthy coping mechanisms. Nurturing positive emotions, managing stress and seeking support when needed are important aspects of this dimension.
Intellectual well-being encourages lifelong learning, mental stimulation, and expanding knowledge. Engaging in intellectual activities, pursuing education, and cultivating creativity contribute to intellectual well-being. It fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills and personal growth.
Social well-being emphasizes the importance of positive relationships and social connections. Building meaningful relationships, fostering a support network, and engaging in community involvement contribute to this dimension. Social connections provide a sense of belonging, support, and companionship.
Spiritual well-being encompasses exploring one’s beliefs, values and sense of purpose. It involves cultivating a connection to something greater than oneself and finding meaning in life. Engaging in practices such as medication, mindfulness and faith-based activities can nurture our spiritual well-being.
Occupational well-being involves finding satisfaction and fulfillment in one’s work or chosen occupation. It includes striving for a work-life balance, setting goals, and pursuing career development. Finding purpose and enjoyment in one’s professional life contributes to this dimension.
Environmental well-being focuses on the impact of our surroundings on our overall well-being. It includes taking care of the natural environmental, living in a safe and clean environment, and being mindful of sustainable practices. Connecting with nature and creating a harmonious environment promote this dimension.
Financial well-being encompasses managing financial resources effectively and planning for the future. It involves budgeting, saving, and making informed financial decisions. Achieving financial stability and security contributes to overall wellness.
These eight dimensions are interconnected and neglecting one can affect the others. By nurturing and striving for balance in each dimension, individuals can cultivate a well-rounded and fulfilling life. The Wellness Wheel serves as a valuable visual guide, empowering us to make informed choices and take actions that promote holistic well-being.
So how balanced is your wellness wheel? I’ll be right back … I think it’s time for another check-up on my own wellness wheel. For more information on how to assess your wellness wheel or presentations on this topic or any other, please feel free to contact Health Educator Suzanne Von Behren RN, BSN at Nodaway County Health Department. I would love to visit with you and/or your organization.
Suzanne Von Behren RN, BSN is the Nodaway County Health Department -Health Educator