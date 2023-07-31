For Your Health: How balanced is your Wellness Wheel?

Does your car sometimes feel like the tires aren’t balanced quite right, like maybe they need rotated or an overall tune-up? How does it drive when it isn’t balanced? A little rough, right? Maybe the trip you’ve been looking forward to taking just isn’t quite as enjoyable because the road is extra bumpy and something is just “off.” Did you know that we have something similar that relates to our personal wellness? I don’t know about you but I know my “Wellness Wheel” definitely needs a check-up or tune-up quite often. In the busyness of life, it’s easy for us to accidentally neglect one or more areas of our wellness. Thankfully we have a visual tool that can help give us that reality check to get us back in alignment.

The Wellness Wheel is a comprehensive model that encompasses eight dimensions of well-being, providing a holistic approach to leading a balanced and fulfilling life. Each dimension represents a unique aspect of wellness that contributes to overall health and happiness. The Wellness Wheel makes it easy for us to identify areas of our lives in which we are thriving, as well as those that we may be struggling with a little bit, by encouraging us to reflect on each of the eight dimensions.

