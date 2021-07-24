It is disappointing to see how few Missourians have been vaccinated for Covid. The vaccine averse not only place themselves at risk – more than 99 percent of the new deaths and a large majority of the hospitalized from Covid are unvaccinated — but others, too. One would think this might be convincing for residents of the Show Me state.
However, it could be worse. We could live in Tennessee where it is reported the state vaccine chief was fired for promoting vaccines for older adolescents followed by other reports that they have stopped outreach on all vaccinations. There are varying stories on the facts.
Considering the flurry of misinformation now dominating the internet, this serves as a reminder to us to develop credible information sources. It may also be an opportunity for local media outlets to laser focus on fact checking. The old adage of printing both sides of an issue is a good one, but not when one side is bogus and threatens the health and safety of citizens.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville