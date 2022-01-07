Larry Anderson and I view politics differently — I’m in center field and he in right — we like movies, especially memorable dialog; however, what is said is open to interpretation. Yes, Joel McCrea’s line, “I’ll go it alone.” applies to Senator Joe Manchin and should be shared by every committed legislator seeking agreed solutions, except those opting for voluntary servitude. Anderson also said Manchin “torpedoed Biden’s Build Back Better proposal,” an overstatement. He disagreed. They are still negotiating. Stay tuned.
Too many miss the politics of Senator Manchin, President Biden and other centrists as they are less extreme in their views, more willing to find common ground, willing to negotiate — a situation most prefer. They, too, are here in center field with we who want smaller government, but not too small, a strong defense, but not filled with superfluous programs and social programs which provide essential services, but not a welfare state. Yes, it’s idealistic, but that is where equitable solutions begin in fulfilling the Constitution view of “a more perfect union.”
A lingering problem is our obsession with the misnomers which cloud and can distort reality. People speak of Democrats and Republicans as political parties which they are not. There are no credible characterizing sources.
We Independents are accurately defined. We will vote for anyone who wants to help. Too many speak of races. There are none. Correction: There is one, the human race.
Effective communications — information, opinions, beliefs — demand Pulitzer’s admonition for “Accuracy, Accuracy, Accuracy.”
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville