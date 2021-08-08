As an engineer by mindset and education (MIZZOU ’63) I see problem solving as an important pursuit. Success requires both accuracy and precision in identifying the problem, forming a solution from available alternatives and implementing the results for enduring results.
Today’s political America has drifted away from developing successful changes which satisfy our Constitutional premise “to form a more perfect union.” Yet there is some hope we may be returning to a more central position. For example, the current infrastructure bill being formed in the Senate has bipartisan support. It came into being because a small group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, said, “Enough of this stalemate. Let’s create something most can support.” It is a work in progress and the way our government works best. Stay tuned.
While there are many reasons for ultra partisanship the most compelling is the popular misnomer that America has two political parties. We don’t. There are Republicans and Democrats, but these are self-identities. What is missing are the others, Independents mainly, who seem to constitute a plurality. Gallup has been conducting a political affiliation poll periodically since 2004 reporting the political leanings of voters. Currently they are reporting Republicans, 24 percent, Independents, 44 percent, and Democrats, 30 percent.
Should Republicans be concerned that their numbers have dropped from 30 percent since the 2020 election? If this is accurate and precise the Republicans who are trying to limit voting rights or obstruct proposed legislation most voters support could be surprised on Nov. 8, 2022.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville