Editor,
I was sorry to see that Richard Fulton will no longer be writing his column for The Forum. His articles on contemporary politics were informed by his knowledge of history and politics gleaned from his academic studies and his years as a professor. He admitted that his writing, like those of all political columnists, were influenced by his own ideological beliefs, which in his case veer a bit to the left of center. But the column was based on facts and examples from history, making it educational for readers. Clearly, the man knows whereof he speaks. We owe him a debt of thanks, and his column will be missed.
–– Carrol Fry
Maryville