Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft plans to enact a new policy that will endanger your freedom to read.
This proposed rule threatens to reduce community access to public library books and other resources. This measure would take choices out of the hands of individuals and families, and give control to the state and activist groups.
Until Wednesday, Dec. 14, you can speak up for your right to read during this public comment period and explain why you want to continue to make your own reading choices and reject policies that target libraries and educators for serving all people in our community.
Our public libraries are poorly funded by the state now, this will put a greater burden on all of them, if they must conform to ridiculous new rules, when all public libraries already have good policies in place for their local communities.
Please speak out now to help stop censorship. Send your thoughts and comments to Secretary Ashcroft online at bit.ly/SOSPublicCommentForm, with the proposed rule number, 15 CSR 30-200.015, in the subject field. You can also send in your comments by mail: Missouri Secretary of State, P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, MO 65102
(a former public librarian for 30 years)