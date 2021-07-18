The subtle humor hiding in the news and opinions circulating today can be entertaining. For instance, much is said about Republicans and Democrats. What they are doing to help or harm America’s premise of forming a more perfect Union?
Of all the problems with these pronouncements is a simple fact: Saying you are a Democrat or Republican is a label you cannot defend. It’s not that you are lying — most people are honest most of the time — rather you are self-identifying a position which cannot be validated.
Saying we are Christians, Jews, Muslims, Humanists or other can be verified as there is documentary evidence, although its interpretation varies prompting a leading adjective like Protestant or Catholic or Baptist or Methodist or Reformed or Orthodox or other.
My point is that there being no way to verify the accuracy of being one of the two political parties, so called, which they are not, the requirements of most states for voters to vote in political primaries as one or the other shuts out the independent voter, which most of us are.
This condition forces the moderate voter to make an unreasonable choice and may be a contributing factor in the preponderance of extreme office holders, left and right, few of us enjoy.
Having open primaries could encourage the election of more centrist candidates, but those in power, Democrats and Republicans, don’t want to lose their distinction, as unsupported as it is.
–– Gordon Hill, Maryville