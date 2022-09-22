A
wareness, as a term, is generally overused. We raise awareness for all sorts of good causes, but are we really any more aware of these things than we were before?
Probably the answer is sometimes yes, sometimes no.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Most newspaper-readers can probably consider themselves reasonably aware of the mental health crisis that is bursting at the seams, in rural areas like ours especially.
Every two years since 2004, the Missouri Department of Mental Health partners with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to survey students in each county across the state in grades 6-12 on topics like alcohol, tobacco and drug use, bullying and mental health.
The recently released results from this year manage to be simply staggering despite our awareness of how hopeless and in need of help so many of us and our youth feel.
This year showed the largest two-year jump in the number of Nodaway County students who attempted suicide. More than six percent of students in middle or high school have gone through with trying to end their life over the past year.
How many of us have been in a room with 20 kids in grades 6-12 before? In a classroom, at a sporting event or other activity?
Somewhere in that room, there was someone in dire need of help that they ultimately didn’t receive in time to stop them from trying in earnest to take their own life.
Let’s take a moment to truly be aware.
Additionally, the survey results showed that 13 percent of students in that age group have seriously considered suicide, and 1 in 10 have planned out how they would do it — both unprecedentedly high figures over the past 10 years of reliable data from the surveys.
In 2012, all of those numbers were less than half of what they are now.
Depression, too — unsurprisingly — is higher than it’s ever been among our kids.
About a third said they’ve had difficulty concentrating on schoolwork and have felt like sleeping much more or less than usual over the month the survey was taken. Nearly a quarter said their eating habits are out of whack.
And perhaps most heart wrenching, more than 30 percent of kids said simply that they were often or always very sad, while more than 17 percent said they feel hopeless about the future.
All of those figures are much higher than they were in 2014 when the questions about depression were first added to the survey.
Clearly, we are failing our children, and they’re already dying and suffering because of it.
Being aware, of course, is different than being able to do anything about it.
Our region has made great strides in providing access to mental health resources through a slew of initiatives like the multicounty Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees that will work to seed even more targeted resources. We should definitely be proud of where our priorities are and the progress we are making as a community in addressing these needs.
There is no easy fix, no shortcut available for us to snap our fingers and help a generation that has been set back by mental health epidemic that will only grow in seriousness as more and more of our children in need of resources become adults in need of resources.
So in the meantime, sometimes all we can do is be aware.