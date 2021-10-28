The initiative undertaken by the 4th Circuit Leadership Team on Mental Health and Criminal Justice, led by Associate Circuit Judge Bob Rice, is a monumental effort — and one more than worth making.
Last week’s meeting that brought together leaders from five counties to discuss the plan to create a regional mental health board was, hopefully, the start of something unique and valuable to our communities.
“Mental health affects all of us,” said Joy Heastan, director for inpatient behavioral health at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville during last week’s meeting. “It affects our families. You may know it and you may not.”
It was hard not to want to take action after hearing the experts in the room last Wednesday tell their stories and cite statistics about how important access to mental health care is to every part of our community.
In part it was so hard because for every person in the room willing to speak about their experiences in treating people in need of mental health care, there are several of our neighbors who struggle with finding the care they need whose voice and story we won’t hear.
As Heastan said, whether you know it or not, you know someone struggling with a mental health issue. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about one in five Americans have a diagnosable mental illness, and less than half of those receive treatment.
Rightfully, our priority is in preventing the extremes — the hospitalizations, the crimes, the deaths — that can come from untreated mental illness. But access to more mental health care resources would mean help in the silent struggle that so many of us, our friends and our neighbors go through every day, including — especially — the ones we’ll never know about.
From schools, to hospitals, to the court system — as heart-wrenching as it was to hear about the problems we face in our lack of access to care, it was heartening to see so many people from so many parts of our community gathered in one place, recognizing the far-reaching effects of the issue and pledging to do something about it.
But now, the next step is to turn our intentions into action.
Each county commission should waste no time in approving their participation in the proposed cooperative board. Doing so costs nothing, and would show that our elected officials are as committed to finding solutions as those they listened to last Wednesday.
That’s the easy part.
The hard part, as always, is money. The primary funding mechanism laid out in state statutes is a property tax, which will likely give some elected officials and voters pause.
Yes, there will need to be haggling over how the costs will best be split and other necessary discussions, as there should be. Of course these are the right questions for the stewards of our taxpayer money to be asking.
But, we all seem to agree on the severity and importance of the problem.
So we, as voters and community members, should take our cue from our own presiding commissioner, Bill Walker, who during last week’s meeting set an example for how we should be ready to approach this issue, not by asking “How much will this cost?” but by asking, “How much do you need?”
Now, it’s time for each commission to take that first step, announce their intentions to participate in the mental health board, and start the process of letting the experts figure out an answer.