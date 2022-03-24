Twenty-three percent.
That’s the number to beat.
One consequence of the political polarization we continue to see seep down to the local level throughout this pandemic is an increase in engagement with local government.
We’re glass-half-full kinds of people, so we’ll take that as a good thing.
Last year’s April election saw 23 percent of eligible county voters cast a ballot. The average for the three prior April elections had been around 13 percent.
This year, engagement will hopefully stay high as voters educate themselves on the important local issues facing them on April 5.
Maryville voters will choose between two City Council candidates, vote on a parks tax that will have far-reaching effects one way or the other and will decide on school board members, like many others across the county will as well.
North Nodaway voters will do their best to parse the true effects of a school bond issue, and West Nodaway voters will make a decision on one of the most impactful tax levy questions the district will ever face.
Although voter turnout is usually higher in elections with national implications, it’s the April elections that hit closest to home and are guaranteed to directly affect voters. It’s also where each vote can make the biggest difference.
Start a conversation with a neighbor about one of the issues your community will go to the polls to decide in two weeks. Get caught up on what the issues will mean for you and your family (the newspaper is a great way to do so!). Go to the candidate forum scheduled for next week and ask a question.
Whatever it takes, stay engaged with your local government and we will all reap the rewards of a community that cares about its future.
Twenty-three percent is the number to beat on April 5.