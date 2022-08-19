If you read an article in your local newspaper recently about Sam Graves touting appropriation of infrastructure money for your community, use some critical reading skills and do some fact checking. On August 3, 2022, there was an article in The St. Joseph News Press and Sam Graves was touting the appropriation of $1.8 million dollars for Rosecrans Airport. So I fact checked this. The $1.8 million grant came from The Bipartisan Act of 2021. Sam Graves voted NAY on this bill, but the Democrats passed it in the house.
Sam also voted NAY on the following bills: American Rescue Plan, For the People Act, American Dream and Promise Act, Equality Act, Build Back Better Act, Women’s Health Protection Act, Right to Contraception Act, Transportation and Urban Development and Related Appropriations Act, Respect for Marriage Act, Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2022, Protecting our Kids Act, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, and the list goes on. It’s time to send Sam Graves packing. We need a representative who will work for the Sixth Congressional District. Graves’ large campaign donors tell him how to vote. When was the last time your area had an in-person town hall with Sam?