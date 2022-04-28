Reading SILENCE AND SECRECY reveals what excellent journalism is about: information and considered opinions. It is refreshing to read local news and opinions free from the unsupported claims that permeate so many websites. By placing news, information, on the front page and opinion, labeled as such, inside you got it right. The investigative results belongs up front “above the fold” with the consequent editorial inside. Thank you.
The changing fortunes of print media have prompted many outlets to adjust their offerings in digital form. While The Forum has done this well I enjoy sitting in my favorite chair with a cup of coffee and reading it through, using headlines to guide my interest.
The editorial, “How Maryville R-II can earn back trust” noted three correctives – a third party audit, school board members committed to serving the public and the school board inviting more public participation – to which I would add continued investigation by The Forum reporters to assure they are conducting their responsibilities in educating our youth.
Last Friday (4/22) the House Select Committee filed a 248 page Motion for Summary Judgment citing the involvement of many in their support of the January 6th (2021) efforts to stop the Electoral College vote count. It may be time for local media to inform readers of the facts as so many internet sites spin information beyond reason. Your reporting on the R-II School Board establishes your credibility. Silence can jeopardize our nation.
Thanks again for an excellent article and opinion.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville