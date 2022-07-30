Residents of Senate District 12 recently received several negative campaign ads in the mail directed at J. Eggleston, one of the three candidates running for the district’s open seat. These ads were dishonest and misleading given that the candidate the PAC is trying to push you toward by disparaging Representative Eggleston’s votes, cast almost identical votes on the legislation referenced. 

The mailings were sent out by a political action committee, a PAC.

