To Nodaway Countians who want to lead a healthy life and have respect for other’s safety and health,
Do not pay attention to other’s opinion, regardless of whether they are neighbors, politicians, scientists, or gossipers, use your own brain for common sense decisions!
Every time a person talks or breathes, it is factual, one emits a moist vapor with microscopic droplets (check your visible breath on a below freezing time when outdoors). Virus are much smaller than bacteria and the corona virus can easily hitch a ride on these outpouring droplets. In wearing a mask, one decreases the chance of obtaining or spreading the COVID-19 virus. Although not 100% guaranteed in effectiveness, by wearing a mask (over nose) one definitely helps to prevent the spread of this often-deadly disease.
Hence, congrats to common sense – why take advise from others.
A common sense citizen of Nodaway County, Missouri,
––David Easterla
Maryville